Black Stars players set to open camp ahead of 2026 World Cup qualifiers match

Black Stars players

Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars are set to open camp ahead of their opening matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers set for November 17 and 21, 2023.

The Black Stars will host Madagascar in the first leg match, which will be played at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, November 17.



The team will later travel out to take on Comoros in an away fixture three days later on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.



Ahead of the matches, Ghana’s coach, Chris Hughton named a 25-man squad and the players are expected to start arriving in camp beginning on Monday, November 13, 2023.



Barring any last-minute changes, Coach Chris Hughton is expected to have his full team for the two matches.

The Black Stars are expected to open camping in Accra where the team will be lodging for a few days and hold their training sessions before setting off to Kumasi later.



Chris Hughton is hoping to have a good start to his campaign in the World Cup qualifiers after a setback that saw the Black Stars lose their friendly matches to the USA and Mexico in October.



JNA/OGB