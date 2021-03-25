Black Stars players tour famous Nelson Mandela square ahead of South Africa clash

Thu, 25 Mar 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet
The Black Stars players toured the famous Nelson Mandela square ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa in Johannesburg tonight.
Coach Charles Akonnor, his backroom staff, players and some staff of the FA went for sight-seeing before the crunch tie against the Bafana Bafana.
The Nelson Mandela Square is a shopping centre in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa, that includes a large open area built to resemble a traditional European town square, and an office complex.
Check pictures from the famous Nelson Mandela square.
