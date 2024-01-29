Black Stars players who have so far apologized for 2023 AFCON disgrace

Mohammed Kudus (L) and Alexander Djiku (R)

Following the Black Stars' dreadful performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, some players have taken full responsibility and apologize for the disappointment caused.

Ghana exited the competition at the group stage with no wins, two draws, and a defeat.



They began the tournament with a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Cape Verde. However, they restored the faith of making it out of the group with a two-all draw against Egypt.



They needed a win in their final game against Mozambique, which they went ahead and led by 2-0 for 90 minutes. Unbelievably, however, they conceded two goals in additional minutes to end the match in a draw.



The stalemate meant they exited the competition with two points in a group that was deemed as an easy pathway to the round of 16.



So far, 8 players out of the 27 players named for the tournament have apologized for the embarrassing outing in Ivory Coast.



Alexander Djiku



Djiku expressed his gratitude to the Ghanaians for their support and sticking with the team.



"Words will certainly not be enough to erase the disillusionment. We are disappointed and very sorry for our Ghanaian people that we have failed at this stage of the competition, but if you only knew how grateful we are to have been supported by you, our Ghanaian fans," he wrote on Instagram.

Mohammed Salisu



AS Monaco defender, Mohammed Salisu acknowledged that the team's performance was nothing to write home about.



He also apologized for his altercation with the Ghanaian media after the last game, stating that he reacted out of frustration and that he was insulted and threatened.



"It with a deepest regret that I am writing to you about our disappointing campaign in the 2023 AFCON," he wrote on Instagram.



"As you all know we went with the intention of bringing the Trophy home but it was rather unfortunate that we were eliminated from the tournament in the group stage. We gave absolutely everything but we were unable to secure the necessary wins to keep us in the tournament."



"Aside all I feel so disappointed that I couldn’t help my country to regain its past glory. With full assurance, we promise to come back stronger in our next game for our beloved country."



"My actions to the media was out of frustration. We went to the 2023 AFCON to win the trophy but things didn’t go as planned. Everyone will bear me witness the last game was unacceptable so the fans have every right to criticize us but not to the extent of insult and threats. Nevertheless I want to render an unqualified apology to whoever I offend. We never wanted this result. We will come stronger. Thank you for your tremendous support."



Kudus Mohammed

West Ham United star man, Kudus Mohammed noted that the exit is a 'hard reality' and that the players take 'full responsibility.'



"To the heart & soul of ???????? Ghana. In these difficult times where our only source of pride, joy & unity are our victories, we stand in solidarity with your disappointment. Falling short at my debut #AFCON23 is a hard reality we face together but as a playing body we take full responsibility. We deeply regret not meeting your hopes this time. Your enduring support is our motivation to strive in commitment to making you proud in the future," he wrote on Instagram.



Gideon Mensah



Gideon Mensah in his apology assured that the players will work hard to restore the joy of the glory days.



"With a Very heavy heart & deep thoughts after our unfortunate exit from the ongoing AFCON. We set out on a high but disappointed our motherland and fans who’s diehard support we can never take for granted but one thing is for sure that we will keep working very hard until we bring back the Smiles & Joy," he wrote on Instagram.



Joseph Paintsil



Joseph Painstil stated that the team have learnt important lessons and thanked the fans for the support during their low moments.



"Sincere apologies to the good people of Ghana. We are truly sorry for not meeting your expectations. Important lessons to take away from this unforgettable experience."

"Thank you for coming through with your support in our low moments," he wrote on Instagram.



Ernest Nuamah



Ernest Nuamah was disappointed to experience the unfortunate exit in his debut tournament



"From Asafo with high hopes & impacting dreams to a tough #AFCON23 debut lesson. This is not what we dreamt as warriors/war Chiefs (Ghana) of Africa. We are disappointed & ashamed as players but not defeated in our battles to honour what Ghana represents. Today we learn, and Tomorrow we grow," he wrote on Instagram.



Osman Bukari



Red Star Belgrade winger, Osman Bukari apologized for his mistake that led to an equalizer during the game against Egypt, stating that he hindered the team from making it to the last 16.



"It has taken me quite a number of days to gather the words to address you our dear fans, because of the embarrassment we brought on the nation & the fact that we let you down and our inability to advance to the next stage has hit heavily on me, for I contributed a part in it." he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).



"I would like to render an unqualified apology for the mistakes and assure you that we will come back better and stronger for team and the country. I hope and ask that you forgive us. We live to fight someday. Thank y’all for the encouragement, love and support!!"

Majeed Ashemiru



Majeed Ashemiru vowed that the Black Stars will rewrite the story and noted that the country deserve better.



"Having the privilege to represent my country of birth(Ghana)has always been a childhood dream. This gives me extra motivation to fight till the end to make sure we bring joy to our fans and also to put our dear country Ghana where it belongs. Ghana black-stars deserves better and we shall rewrite our wrongs Isha Allah. Thanks to all the amazing fans for their support and prayers. God bless and protect us all," he wrote on Instagram.



