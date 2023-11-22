Black Stars' problems are bigger than Chris Hughton - Dan Kwaku Yeboah

Ace Sports Journalist, Daniel Kwaku Yeboah

Ace Sports Journalist, Daniel Kwaku Yeboah, has stated that the Black Stars' problems are way beyond the head coach Chris Hughton.

According to the Despite Media Sports head, the Ghana Football Association is not doing enough to ensure the success of coaches.



He asserted that Hughton is the fifth coach the GFA has appointed in four years, which means the body is not doing something right.



"The problem is beyoud Chris Hughton...I wouldn't be hypocritical. I supported Chris because of his CV before taking up the Black Stars. And I did say that apart from Claud Le Roy, in recent times, in terms of CV he is the best. Now the results are proving otherwise. Admittedly, it means that he is not doing well. But our problem is beyound Chris Hughton," he said on Peace FM.



"Because for a football administration, in four years this is the fifth coach you've appointed. So what kind of structure of you in place that makes coaches look bad but not the FA? So every day will have to change coach but you will never change," he added.



He further questioned the attitude of Black Stars players, indicating that the players do not play with sense of urgency despite representing the nation.

"My point is that, the attitude they exhibit on the pitch where you don't see any sense of urgency. Let's say the coach has lost the dressing room, what about you(the players) that are wearing the nation's colours. How about that? So are you not willing to go the extra mile for the country?"



The Black Stars players and Chris Hughton have come under criticism following their loss against Comoros in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on November 21, 2023.



The defeat means Ghana has slipped to third, tied with Madagascar on three points after two games while Comoros go top of the group with a 100 percent record, followed by Mali on four points.



Central African Republic are fifth in the group with a point and Chad at the bottom with zero points.



EE/NOQ