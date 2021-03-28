Black Stars seek to end AFCON qualifying campaign on a high

Ghana will play Sao Tome on Sunday

Ghana are targeting a flourish end to their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign when they host São Tomé and Principe in the last game of Group C.

The Black Stars returned home after holding the Bafana Bafana of South Africa to a 1-1 stalemate to book a ticket to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The result in Johannesburg saw the four-time Africa champions maintain their grip on top spot with 10 points to grab a ticket to the continental showpiece.



The team returned to Accra in the early hours of Friday, March 26.



Charles Akonnor and his charges plunged into training at the Accra Sports Stadium later in the day as they prepare for the final Group C game against São Tomé and Principe.

Despite booking qualification with a game to spare, key players Andre and Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey were heavily involved in the training session on Friday.



The team continued their preparations for the dead-rubber game on Saturday at the same venue.



The game against São Tomé and Principe will take place at Accra Sports stadium on Sunday, March 28.