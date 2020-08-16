Sports News

Black Stars selection not influenced by government and FA officials – Akonnor

Black Stars coach CK Akonnor

Ghana coach Charles Akonnor has downplayed suggestions in the public domain that selections into the national teams is influenced by government and GFA officials.

The gaffer insists players are invited into the team based on performance and not because top officials push for their call-up as many perceive.



Many a Ghanaian believe that call ups and selection of players in the Ghana national teams is been influenced externally, especially, by Government.



The development have led to football fanatics always ranting and attributing it to the cause of Ghana’s fourthy years of drophy drought.



However, Akonnor speaking on Starr FM downplayed the suggestion and said it’s never true.

“It’s never true that selections into the national teams are influenced by government and GFA officials.



“I was an assistant for two matches and I didn’t really experience anything of that sought.



“I didn’t feel there was any kind of pressure or any decision taken by management or anybody,” Akonnor stated.



Ghana last won the continental showpiece in 1982 and Akonnor has been tasked to bring back the glorious days of the team.

