Black Stars set to begin camping for USA, Mexico matches

Black Stars players

Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars, are set to begin camping for their upcoming friendly matches against the United States of America and Mexico.

The Black Stars have a date with Mexico on Saturday, October 14 and another game against the USA on October 17 in the States.



Ahead of the matches coach Chris Hughton named a 23-man squad to represent the country for the matches.



The players who were engaged in action for their clubs in Europe are expected to fly to the team’s camp in the USA to begin preparations for the match.



Medeama SC left-back Abdul Fatawu Hamidu is the only player who is expected to travel from Ghana to join the team in the USA.



With the exception of Tariq Lamptey who is injured and is likely to miss the matches, Chris Hughton is expected to have the full complement of his team.

The Black Stars will hold a couple of friendly matches before playing their first match at the Charlotte Bank of America stadium against Mexico.



The match forms part of Mexico and USA preparations for the quarterfinal matches of the CONCACAF which is slated for November 2023.



The matches will also be ideal for the Black Stars to gauge their readiness for the upcoming 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast in 2024.



The friendly matches will also serve as vital preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers set to commence in November 2023.



JNA/NOQ