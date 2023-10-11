Black Stars set to know Group opponents for 2023 AFCON on Oct. 12

Black Stars players

Ghana's national football team, the Black Stars, will know their group-stage opponents for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Thursday, October 12.

The West African nation secured their qualification for the prestigious tournament, which will be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.



Ghana has been placed in Pot 2 with Nigeria Cameroon Mali Burkina Faso DR Congo. This means the Black Stars wont be in the same group with these countries.



Ghana would face one of the countries in Pot 1 which include host country Ivory Coast, 2022 World Cup semi-finalists, Morocco, 2021 AFCON winners Senegal, North African countries Tunisia, Algeria and Egypt.



Pot 3 includes South Africa, Cape Verde, Guinea, Zambia, Equatorial Guinea, and Mauritania, while Pot 4 is made up of Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, Namibia, Angola, Gambia, and Tanzania.



Ghana could be grouped with any country from each pot, except for those in Pot 2.

The AFCON draw will take place in Abidjan, where Ghana will discover their group-stage opponents. The ceremony will be broadcast on CAF platforms on social media.



The Black Stars aim to end their 41-year AFCON trophy drought in the upcoming tournament.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



JNA/OGB