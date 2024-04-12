Black Stars still need Andre Ayew - Samuel Inkoom

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew

Former Ghana defender, Samuel Inkoom has called on Ghanaians not to retire Andre Ayew from the Black Stars as he plays a very important role in the team.

The Black Stars captain has faced criticism following Ghana's poor performances at three AFCON tournaments and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Despite these setbacks, Inkoom believes Andre Ayew plays a vital role in motivating and guiding the younger players in the squad.



"I believe if you have a team, you need experienced ones and the young ones because the young ones cannot just come like that. You are supposed to have experienced ones inside the team who can motivate them and encourage them," he told GH One TV.

"I don't think at the moment we have to kick Andre Ayew or maybe the senior players out of the team. They have to be in the team, give the young ones confidence, and say a lot of encouraging stuff to them,” he added.



Inkoom and Ayew were part of the Ghana U20 team that won the U20 FIFA World Cup in 2009.



