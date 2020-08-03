Sports News

Black Stars striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom parts with long-time agent Oliver Arthur

Ghana international, Richmond Boakye Yiadom

Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom is reported to have parted ways with his long-time intermediary/agent Oliver Arthur.

The 27-year-old is said to have parted ways on mutual consent with the Ghanaian super-agent after working together for 11 years.



Arthur Legacy has played a key role in the career of the Black Stars striker after getting him deals in Italy, Spain, China, and currently in Serbia.



Boakye-Yiadom had been under the tutelage of Arthur Legacy Agency for more than a decade and the forward believes it is the right time to move on.



"I can tell you both camps are not fighting. It's like a happy divorce. No drama at all," a close source told GHANASoccernet.

The former Juventus striker has signed a deal with one of the top agents in Europe according to GHANAsoccernet's sources.



Boakye-Yiadom's current contract with Red Star Belgrade is nearing its expiration and the player is hoping to seal a deal to one of the top clubs in Europe.



In 2008, Boakye traveled with Bechem United to Italy to play in the Romeo and Juliet tournament in Vicenza where he excelled and got scouted by Italian side Genoa.

