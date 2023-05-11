0
Menu
Sports

Black Stars team manager tackles presidency over cost of astro-turf

Astro Turf Ussif.jpeg newly-constructed astroturf

Thu, 11 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars team manager, Ameenu Shardow has quizzed the Presidency over the cost of the newly-constructed Alajo astroturf.

The presidency in a tweet about the sports infrastructure quoted $1.5 million as the cost whiles the artwork used for the post had GH₵1.5 million as the cost of the project.

Following the tweet, some Ghanaians expressed their concerns and inquired as to why such a project would cost so much.

Shardow, in reaction, quoted the tweet and asked for clarity regarding the currency of the funds spent on the project.

"The post quotes $1.5m as the cost of Astro Turf while the picture quotes Ghc 1.5m. Which is which, please," he tweeted.

According to the Presidency, the new Aladjo Astroturf is the 68th completed as part of government's sports infrastructure drive.

"Government support for sports infrastructure is inevitable, the introduction of the GH$1.5 million Alajo AstroTurf, will provide a good place for residents to host sports and other community events, will bring the number of Astro Turfs in Ghana to 68."





EE/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
19 candidates whose win is guaranteed in NDC primaries
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo