Black Stars to begin camping next week ahead of Madagascar match

Tue, 30 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The Black Stars will commence their training camp next week as they prepare for their upcoming match against Madagascar on June 18.
Following the end of the European League season, the players are expected to arrive in the country to initiate preparations for the game.
The team will initially set up camp in the capital before embarking on their journey to face Madagascar on June 18.
Ahead of the crucial AFCON qualifier against Madagascar, Coach Chris Hughton has announced a 24-man squad for the match.
The match is scheduled to take place in Antananarivo on Sunday.
JNA/KPE
