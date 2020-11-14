Black Stars to depart to Sudan for 2021 AFCON qualifier on Saturday

Black Stars will depart to Sudan with a chartered flight

The Black Stars will depart to Sudan with a chartered flight on Saturday 14, November 2020, ahead of the reverse fixture in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, Happy Sports has gathered.

Ghana recorded a 2-0 win over the North African side at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Thursday on matchday three.



Andre Ayew scored in both halves to see the Black Stars extend their lead on the table after recording their third straight win in the ongoing qualifiers.



Speaking to the media after the game, Ghana captain Andre Ayew is confident the team can seal qualification in the reverse fixture on Tuesday 17 November 2020 in Omdurman.

“There is not much to say. I think I am happy to have players around me who play are professionals and play for good clubs so they know what is ahead. Even those who maybe have not yet played for the Ghana Black Stars didn’t really know. But, not much to say.



“We all know when we wear this jersey we have to deliver and to deliver to get the three points. We just have to stay calm, stay compact. I believe with the team we have, the offensive power that we have, if we are able to keep clean sheets, we will win a lot of games because we always have opportunities to score goals with the players that we have. So, we need to try and defend as a team and score.



"That is what we did today, we defended as a team, we stayed compact and as soon as we had the chances, we scored two goals. We could have scored more because we had other chances, counter attacks that we should have played better. But we are still progressing, we are still doing better and better and we are going to fight again next week Tuesday and hopefully, we get another good result over there,” he said.