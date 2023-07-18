0
Black Stars to face Mexico in friendly match in October

Ghana Mexico F1U8hiBaQAI6VEm Ghana will play Mexico and USA in October

Tue, 18 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars are scheduled to face Mexico in a friendly match which will be played in the month of October 2023.

According to a statement from the Ghana Football Association, the match will be played on Saturday, October 14. However, the venue for the match is yet to be confirmed.

The match forms part of Mexico's preparations for the quarterfinal matches of the CONCACAF which is slated for November 2023.

The Black Stars will face also the United States three days later on October 17 in another friendly match at the Geodis Park in Nashville.

The matches will also be ideal for the Black Stars to gauge their readiness for the upcoming 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast in 2024.

The friendly matches will serve also as vital preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers set to commence in November 2023.

Related Articles: