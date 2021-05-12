Black Stars to face Morocco and Ivory Coast

The games are scheduled to kick-off in June 2021

The Black Stars will keep busy in June with international friendly matches against Ivory Coast and Morocco after World Cup qualifiers scheduled for that month were scrapped.

The games are scheduled to be played in Rabat and Cape Coast as part of efforts by the Ghana Football Association to keep the team in top shape over the summer break.



The game against Morocco will take place in Rabat on June 8th before the Black Stars face Ivory Coast at the Cape Coast Stadium on June 12th.

Ghana coach C.K Akonnor hopes the games will provide the perfect replacements after the world cup qualifiers were stalled but crucially as well give him the opportunity to spend vital training fay’s with his players at the end of the regular season.



The Black Stars are pitched against South Africa, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia on the way to the 2022 World Cup.