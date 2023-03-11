0
Black Stars to honour Christian Atsu during Angola AFCON qualifier

Sat, 11 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The Black Stars of Ghana will pay tribute to late Ghana forward Christian Atsu during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification match against Angola later this month.

This has been confirmed by the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum.

“All the Black Stars players are very sad about Christian Atsu’s death and the Black Stars will surely honour their late member Christian Atsu Twasam during our AFCON qualifier against Angola,” Henry Asante Twum said in an interview with Original FM on the Super Sports Show.

Ghana later this month will play Angola on March 23 and March 27 in the next round of the qualifiers for the 2023 AFCON tournament to be hosted in Ivory Coast.

The first leg of the two games will be played in Ghana at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on March 23.

Later, the Black Stars will travel to Luanda for the reverse fixture against the Angola national team.

