Black Stars to play Mali in friendly on October 9

The Black Stars squad

The Eagles of Mali will host the Black Stars of Ghana in a friendly match on October 9, 2020 in Turkey, Mali’s football governing body, FEMAFOOT, has confirmed.

The game is expected to be played behind closed doors under strict Covid-19 protocols.



The game will form part of preparations of both countries ahead of the AFCON 2022 tournament in Cameroon.



Ghana are already top of Group F with 6 points in the ongoing qualifiers after recording wins against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe and will play Sudan in the next qualifier.

Mali, on the other hand, have 4 points and are top of Group A and will play Namibia next in the AFCON qualifiers.



Ghana won the last time the two met, courtesy an Asamoah Gyan’s header, in the 2017 AFCON final group game.

