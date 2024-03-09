Ghana to play Nigeria and Uganda in friendly matches

Black Stars players

Ghana's national football team, the Black Stars, is set to face Nigeria and Uganda in international friendlies in March.

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) and Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed the games through their official social media platforms.



The Black Stars will play the Super Eagles on March 22, 2024, at Marrakech before taking on Uganda on March 26, 2024, also at Marrakech in Morocco.



Both Ghana and Nigeria are yet to announce a substantive coach ahead of the matches.



The match will be the Black Stars' first game after their disappointing performance at the 2023 AFCON tournament.



Securing draws against Egypt and Mozambique and a defeat to Cape Verde, Ghana ended the campaign at the group stages of the AFCON.



With the dismissal of Chris Hughton as head coach post-AFCON, the Ghana Football Association has been in search of a new coach.

As preparations intensify for the upcoming friendly against Nigeria and Uganda, all eyes are on the GFA to unveil a new technical team soon.



The match against Nigeria and Uganda presents a crucial opportunity for the Black Stars to prepare for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.





It's Uganda ???????? v ???????? Ghana in Morocco ???????? on the 26th of March 2024.



Hopefully, we get a coach by then. pic.twitter.com/rD6zLTOygy — Felix Romark (@FelixRomark) March 8, 2024

JNA/BB