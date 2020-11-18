Black Stars to play next competitive match in March

Black Stars

After the doubleheader against Sudan in Group C of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, it has been confirmed that the team will play their next set of matches in March 2021, leaving room for several players to recover.

Ahead of the just ended international break, the likes of Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus were unable to make the squad due to injuries.



Partey had a thigh issue in Arsenal's match against Aston Villa whilst Ajax star Kudus suffered a knee injury during a Champions League tie against Liverpool.

Also, several other players could not join due to other reasons and would have more time to get ready for another intense battle for their nation in March.



Ghana are expected to battle South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe as they seek to qualify for the AFCON in 2022.