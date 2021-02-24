Black Stars to regroup Thursday

The Black Stars will move to camp on Thursday, February 25, 2021, to continue with preparation for next month’s Africa Cup of Nations double header qualifiers against South Africa and São Tomé and Principe.

Coach C. K. Akonnor, last week, began preparation with 26 home-based players for the final two games scheduled for March 24 and 28 respectively.



The technical team has decided to hand invitations to China-based duo Mubarak Wakasso and Emmanuel Boateng. The two players are currently on holidays in Ghana and have been called up to join the team to fine-tune ahead of the two games.



The public is hereby informed that due to the current COVID-19 protocols, the training sessions will be done behind closed doors but the GFA media team will provide more pictures and videos to the media and the public on daily basis.



The Communications team will later announce dates for media engagement with the technical team and some of the players.



The underlisted players are hereby informed to report at the M-Plaza Hotel in Accra at 10 am on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

Goalkeepers: Joseph Addo (Aduana Stars), Razak Abalorah (Asante Kotoko), Eric Ofori Antwi (Mdedema SC)



Defenders: Ganiyu Ismail (Asante Kotoko), Yusif Mubarik (Asante Kotoko), Kwadwo Amoako (AshantiGold SC), Konadu Yiadom (WAFA), Ibrahim Moro (Asante Kotoko), Haruna Jamal Deen (Great Olympics), Christopher Nettey (Asante Kotoko), Dennis Korsah (Ebusua Dwarfs), Joseph Agyei (Legon Cities)



Midfielders: Gladson Awako (Great Olympics), Justice Blay (Medeama SC), Michel Otou (Great Olympics), Yaw Annor (AshantiGold SC), Rashid Nortey (Medeama SC), Maxwell Abbey (Great Olympics), Augustine Boakye (WAFA), Salifu Moro (Bechem United), Mubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning), Joseph Esso (Dreams FC)



Forwards: Emmanuel Boateng (Dalian Pro), Kwame Peprah (King Faisal), Kwame Opoku (Asante Kotoko), Diawusie Taylor (Karela United)