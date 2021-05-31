Black Stars to switch full gear in training this week ahead of friendlies

A photo of the black stars at training

The Black Stars will begin full training on Monday at the Cape Coast stadium ahead of the double international friendlies in June.

Coach C.K AKonnor opened camp last Friday after the end of most of the European football seasons.



Over the weekend the 2020/21 season came to an end as the UEFA Champions League final was held to end the football calendar.



Thirty players invited by Ghana coach, C.K Akonnor are expected to report in Cape Coast today for training to begin for the games against Ivory Coast and Morocco.



The team will assembly in Cape Coast for training before leaving for Casablanca next week for the friendly against Morocco.



Ghana will then play Ivory in Cape Coast on June 12.

The Black Stars next international assignment is in October, where they engage South Africa in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



The squad:



Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates), Razak Abalora (Asante Kotoko), Ibrahim Danlad (King Faisal)



Left back: Baba Abdul Rahman (PAOK), Gideon Mensah (Vitoria Guimaraes)



Right back: Andy Yaidom (Reading FC), Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC)

Centre back: Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg FC), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Ismail Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko), Joseph Adjei (Legon Cities), Nicholas Opoku (Amiens FC)



Midfield: Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen FC), Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Kudus Mohammed (Ajax Amsterdam), Rashid Nortey (Medeama SC), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Steadfast FC), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens SC), Gladson Awako (Great Olympics), Baba Idrissu (RCD Mallorca).



Left Wing: Samuel Owusu (Al-Fayha FC), Emmanuel Gyasi (Spezia), Frank Acheampong (Shenzhen FC), Tariqe Fosu Henry (Brentford FC)



Right Wing: Kamal Sowah (OH Leuven), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Nordsjaelland).



Forward: Andre Ayew (Swansea City FC), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace FC), Kwame Opoku (USM Alger), Joseph Paintsil (Ankaragücu).