Black Stars trio dropped to Under-23 squad for Japan friendly

Black Stars striker Kwame Poku

Black Stars trio Osman Bukari, Benson Anang and Kwame Poku have been dropped to the county's Olympic team for an international friendly against Japan next month.

Gent winger Osman Bukaru, Colchester striker Kwame Poku as well as MŠK Žilina defender Benson Anang will now feature for the Black Meteors for the back-to-back international friendly against the Asian side.



The trio featured for the Black Stars in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in March but have been dropped a step back.



The trio are among a number of U23 players called up for the friendly by coach Paa Kwesi Fabin for the fixture scheduled for June 4 and 8 in Tokyo.



Key Players from the squad are drawn from the team that won the 2021 CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year in Mauritania.



The players have graduated to the U-23 team in line with the GFA’s transitional policy.



For Japan, the games will serve as test matches for the Olympic Games Football competition

Coach Fabin on the other hand sees the game as an opportunity to assess players for Ghana’s upcoming International competitions including the African games in 2023.



This is the first phase of call ups to the U-23 team as Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin is expected to hand call ups to other players for subsequent assignments.



The squad:



Goalkeepers: William Essu(Vision FC), Richmond Ayi (Hearts of Oak), Richard Baidoo ( Karela FC)



Centre Backs: Frank Assinki (HB Koge, Denmark), Yussif Mubarik (Asante Kotoko), Kobina Amoah (Golden Kick SC), Frank Amoabeng (Audace Cerignola, Italy), Abdul Mumin(Guimaraes, Portugal)



Left Backs: Samuel Ashie Quaye (Great Olympics), Ibrahim Moro (Asante Kotoko)

Right Backs: Uzair Alhassan (Tamale Utrecht), Benson Annang (Zilina, Slovakia)



Midfielders: Samuel Agyepong(WAFA), Yaw Yeboah (Krakow, Poland), Issah Hudu(Liberty Professionals), Augustine Boakye (WAFA), Patrick Mensah (Heart of Lions), Emmanuel Essiam (Berekum Chelsea), Jonah Attuquaye (Legon Cities)



Left Wingers: Osman Bukari (KAA Gent, Belgium), Maxwell Abbey Quaye(Great Olympics), Salifu Ibrahim (Hearts of Oak)



Right wingers: Anim Cudjoe (Legon Cities), Joselpho Barnes ( Schalke)



Forwards: Percious Boah (Dreams FC), Afriyie Banieh Daniel (Hearts of Oak), Adu-Boffour Kwame Poku (Colchester Utd), Frimpong Boateng (King Faisal), Samuel Boakye (Eleven Wonders), Diawusie Taylor (Karela FC), Kwame Peprah (King Faisal)