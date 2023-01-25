Black Stars trophy drought: Kwasi Appiah reveals how Ghana can win AFCON

Former Black Stars coach, James Kwasi Appiah

Former Black Stars coach, James Kwasi Appiah has given tips on how Ghana's senior national team can end its 40-year trophy drought.

Since the Black Stars' last AFCON victory in 1982, the trophy has eluded the team in three finals, Ghana's next chance at wining it will be at AFCON 2024, which will mean a 42 year wait to win a fifth trophy.



Speaking on the subject, Kwasi Appiah who had captained the Black Stars and coached the team twice, pointed to the need for a proper developmental and succession plan to be able to put together a team that can win trophies.



"I believe we must have a succession plan for the Black Stars and not only think of getting immediate results always.



"For instance, considering the pool of players we have in the team now, there is the need to build a strong first team for tournaments and also have a second strong team as a backup for the future.

"That is the succession plan I'm talking about. We must have a development plan to build a strong and winsome Black Stars team for the future," he added in an interview on Peace FM.



As a coach, Kwasi Appiah also failed to win the AFCON after finishing 4th in the 2013 AFCON and exiting the 2019 edition in Egypt at the knockout stage.



He is now hoping to coach the team for the third time after submitting his application to be appointed as the successor to Otto Addo.