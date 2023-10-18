Black Stars turn attention to 2026 World Cup qualifiers in November after USA defeat

Black Stars suffered a 4 - 0 defeat against USA on Wednesday

The Black Stars have now switched attention to the 2026 World Cup qualifying matches to be played in the November international break after the horrendous performances during the October break.

Ghana were humbled by a 2-0 defeat to Mexico on Sunday before a 4-0 hammering at the hands of the USA to conclude the October international friendlies on Wednesday morning.



Chris Hughton will hope this October omen does not show up again in November when they kick off their World Cup qualifying campaign.



The Black Stars will begin their 2026 World Cup qualifying journey with a home game against Madagascar on Wednesday, November 15 before taking on Comoros three days later away from home.

In Wednesday’s game, the USA took the in the 10th minute through Giovanni Reyna who pounced on a poor clearance before Christian Pulisic added the second from the spot following a Gideon Mensah penalty.



Florian Balogun was then gifted the third for the USA following another series of poor defending in the 22nd minute.



Ghana went down by four in the 39th minute through a well worked indirect free kick that was converted by Reyna for his brace.