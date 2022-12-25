Black Stars were not competitive enough - Kwesi Appiah on Ghana's World Cup exit

The Black Stars of Ghana

Former Black Stars striker, Kwesi Appiah has said that Ghana did not have a strong competitive mentality to compete in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars, just like in 2014, exited the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the first round after finishing bottom in their group.



Ghana had its destiny in their own hands heading into the final group game but the 2-0 defeat to Uruguay ended their campaign in the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup.



Reacting to the campaign, Kwesi Appiah said he was particularly disappointed in the performance of the team in the match against Uruguay.

“Going into the last game against Uruguay, I was very confident that we will sail through. But what we played that day was far from a team that is competitive.”



“I am still in contact with most of the players as they are my friends. I was so hurt by our output,” Kwesi Appiah told Standard Gazzette as quoted by sportsworldghana.



Kwesi Appiah made 7 appearances and scored twice for the Black Stars since making his national team debut in 2015.