Black Stars were paid $2,000 each for Brazil, Nicaragua games - GFA Exco member reveals

Black Stars

Ghana Football Association, Executive council member, Fredrick Acheampong has clarified that the GFA paid the Black Stars $2,000 each during the September 2022 international break.

His clarification comes as a response to rumours that the FA spent a whopping $800,000 during the break, where Ghana played Brazil and Nicaragua.



While debunking the reports, Fred Achie said the GFA negotiated to cut down costs by cancelling the old agreement of $5,000 as an appearance fee for friendlies to settle on $1,000.



"When Ghana played Brazil and Nicaragua, there were a lot of talks. The friendly matches we played, paid every player $1,000 as an appearance fee. At first, they were paid $5,000 but we have negotiated to $1,000. They took $2,000 for the Brazil and Nicaragua matches. So people have to calm down with figures. Since we took over we have never paid $5,000 as an appearance fee for friendly matches. So when it comes to figures, people shouldn't speculate but should wait for the official. They shouldn't use the old ones and think it's the same," he said on Kessben FM.



Achie then explained that the expenditure of the two games were covered by the GFA, who used FIFA's World preparations money paid to each qualified association.



"There was a report that the Bank of Ghana has transferred $800,000 into the GFA account. Nothing of that sort happened. Not a penny. For getting that, the friendly matches Ghana played with Brazil and Nicaragua form part of preparations for the World Cup. And FIFA has given every association money to prepare, so how do you go to the Bank of Ghana for money."



FIFA has reportedly paid $2 million to all 32 countries who have qualified for the World to fund their preparations for the tournament in Qatar.

It will be recalled that broadcast journalist, Collins Atta Poku, in the wake of calls for the sacking of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, tweeted that the minister paid $800,000 to the GFA to settle costs for matches played during the international break.



"Got in touch with 3 Majority MPs who told me they were dismayed to find out the Finance Minister paid almost $800,000 to the Ghana Football Association just last week, in spite of all the challenges we face. The money covers their expenditure in the Brazil and Nicaragua games," he tweeted on October 25, 2022.



During the break, the Black Stars engaged in two friendlies, where they played against Brazil in France before departing to Spain to play Nicaragua four days later.



In the two games, Ghana lost 3-0 to Brazil and won 1-0 against Nicaragua.



