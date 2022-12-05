14
Black Stars will be crazily massive - Sulley Muntari wades into Partey commitment saga

Mon, 5 Dec 2022 Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Ghana legend Sulley Muntari says if Arsenal midfielder-gem Thomas Partey gives 25 percent of what he’s made of, Black Stars will be very massive.

The former Ghana star believes the midfielder is hugely gifted and intelligent with his style of play as a box-to-box midfielder.

According to him, if Thomas Partey gives 25 percent his mind, strength and intelligence to the Black Stars, Ghana will be very strong and tough for

opponents .

Muntari believes Partey is so smart and very good that when he gives quarter of what he possesses it will change the face of the Ghana team.

