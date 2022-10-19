1
Black Stars will come good - Tony Baffoe allays fears ahead of 2022 World Cup

TonyBaffoe5 Former Black Stars defender, Anthony Baffoe

Wed, 19 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars defender Anthony Baffoe is optimistic that Ghana will come good at the World Cup after a poor international break performance.

The Black Stars lost 3-0 to Brazil and beat Nicaragua 1-0 in the two games they played during the September break.

Regarding the Brazil defeat, the ex-CAF deputy general secretary commended the team's second-half performance.

"We lost 3-0 to Brazil, but I feel we did well in the second half tactically," Baffoe said

While talking about the Nicaragua win, Baffoe was of total confidence that the technical team would present a competitive starting team for Ghana's last friendly and the World Cup opener against Portugal.

"Against Nicaragua, we did well, there's still room for improvement, but I know the technical team is meeting steadily to get the right starting XI, first of all for the warm-up match against Switzerland and then the first match against Portugal in Qatar."

The Black Stars will play Switzerland on November 17 before the World Cup group opener against Portugal in a week's time.

Ghana has been paired in Group H alongside South Korea, Portugal, and Uruguay.

EE/KPE

Related Articles: