Black Stars will improve before 2023 AFCON - Agyemang Badu optimistic

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

Former Ghanaian international footballer, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, has shared his optimism about the potential of the Black Stars to make a significant impact at the upcoming 2023 AFCON in Cote d'Ivoire.

Despite the current challenges faced by the national team, Agyemang-Badu believes there is ample time for improvement and that the team can still become a formidable force in the tournament.



Agyemang-Badu noted that the Ghana Football Association, supporters, and the players themselves, are dissatisfied with the team's current performance.



However, he sees the issues affecting the team's performance being addressed well in advance of the AFCON as a positive sign.

In a conversation with Graphic Sports in Accra, Agyemang-Badu said, "The team is not where we want it to be. I know the FA is not happy about what is going on, maybe the government is not happy, we the gallant supporters are not happy and my colleagues, the players, are also not happy."



"Things have been up and down but trust me, things will change. It is better that it happened quite early before the AFCON, so let's see how we approach the November World Cup qualifiers and the kind of squad the coach will name," said Agyemang-Badu who featured for Ghana in 2010, 2012, and 2013, 2015 and 2017 AFCONs.



