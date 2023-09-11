Black Stars will improve before AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast – Salis Abdul Samed

The Black Stars have qualified for the 2023 AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast

Ghana international Salis Abdul Samed believes the Black Stars will come good before the start of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

The Black Stars secured qualification on Thursday with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Central African Republic in Kumasi. The win ensured Ghana finished top of their group.



The RC Lens midfielder played a huge role throughout the qualifiers as Ghana book a spot at the continental showpiece.



According to the French-based midfielder, the Black Stars will improve with hard work before the commencement of the AFCON tournament.

“A bad game from us yesterday, but we made a good achievement together. We're going to work and improve on our way to the ???????????????????????? ???????????? ????????????????????????????” he tweeted



The Black Stars returned to Accra on Thursday night and will begin immediate preparations for the friendly against Liberia.