Black Stars will make greater impact in Qatar than 2006 - Ghana's High Commissioner to UK

Ghana High Commissioner to the UK, Papa Owusu-Ankomah has opined that the Black Stars will leave a better mark at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Ghana than the 2006 squad did.

Ghana made their debut World Cup appearance in 2006 and managed to reach the round of 16, the only African to progress out of their group in the tournament.



Owusu-Ankomah, who was the leader of delegation for the 2006 team said the current Black Stars has more global exposure to make a greater impact than the team he led.



"I led the team to the World Cup in 2006, 16 years ago. of course, we didn't achieve much but we made an impact. And I would think that presently, with the crop of players we have with more global exposure, they will make a greater impact," he told Saddick Adams in an interview.



Ghana's best finish in the tournament came in 2010 when they made the quarter-finals.



Their last appearance on the world stage in 2014 ended in a disaster as they suffered a group stage exit, amassing just a point.



In the 2022 edition, the Black Stars have a tall order at the World Cup as they have pitted against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in Group H of the World Cup.

They will begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by South Korea on November 28, and conclude against Uruguay on December 2 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.



