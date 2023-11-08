Black Stars will play Madagascar at Baba Yara Stadium - NSA Boss

Black Stars will play Madagascar on November 17

Professor Peter Twumasi, the Director-General of the National Sports Authority has confirmed that Ghana's 2026 World Cup qualifying game will take place at the Baba Yara Stadium.

According to him, the stadium will be prepared for the crucial game on November 17th. The game is scheduled to kick off at 16:00 GMT.



Ghana last beat Madagascar 3-0 in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Cape Coast stadium in June 2022 and will be looking forward to another victory over the East Africans.



Mohammed Kudus, Felix Afena Gyan, and Osman Bukari netted for Ghana in the 3-0 win.



"The match will come on at the Baba Yara Stadium I was there two days ago to monitor what is going on there this how we do it when there is a game," he told Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com

"We do little things two weeks before, two days before and on the day etc we follow a protocol," he added.



Morocco’s Guezzaz Samir will be the centre referee for Ghana's FIFA World Cup qualifier against Madagascar. Samir, 43, will be assisted by Brinsi Zakaria (Assistant I), Naciri Hamza (Assistant II) and EL Jaafari Noureddine (Fourth Referee).



Nigeria’s Shaibu Amadu is the Referee Assessor as Kachalla Babagana Kalli from Nigeria operates as Match Commissioner.



Ghana is in Group I with the Central African Republic, Chad, Mali, Madagascar, and Comoros.