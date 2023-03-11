0
Black Stars winger Joseph Paintsil links up with Sarkodie in Germany

Sat, 11 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars player Joseph Paintsil met Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie in Koln, Germany on Friday, March 10th for his concert.

The KRC Genk player travelled from Belgium to Germany to attend Sarkodie's Independence Day concert.

Paintsil had the chance to catch up with Sarkodie before his show which was hugely attended by Ghanaians in the diaspora.

The Ghanaian winger used the opportunity to gift Sarkodie a replica jersey and souvenirs from his club, KRC Genk.

Paintsil was recently invited to the Black Stars after being left out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Sarkodie is currently on a tour in Europe where he would be performing at several concerts.

Watch video below



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
