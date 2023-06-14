0
Black Stars winger Joseph Paintsil releases second song titled ‘Yaa Se’

Ghanaian international and KRC Genk forward, Joseph Paintsil is out with a new song titled ‘Yaa Se’.

This becomes his second tune, having released ‘Kotosa’ in December 2022 which made waves in the Ghanaian space.

The former Tema Youth revealed his love for music when he was seen rapping and singing in a video posted on his various social media handles in October 2022.

He joins the list of Black Stars players including Emmanuel Boateng and Asamoah Gyan who combine football with music.

In the just ended 2022/23 Belgian Pro League, Painstil contributed to 29 goals in all competitions, scoring 17 and assisting 12 times in 36 games for KRC Genk.

He was named in the 23-man squad by Coach Chris Hughton ahead of the 2023 AFCON qualifier with Madagascar slated for Sunday, June 18 in Antananarivo.

