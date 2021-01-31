Black Stars winger Tariqe Fosu named in English Championship 'Team of The Week'

Following his outstanding performance for Brentford in the big win against Wycombe Wanders FC, Tariqe Fosu-Henry has been named in the English SkyBet Championship Team of the Week.
In the last few matches for his team, the Black Stars winger has been in scintillating form.
On Saturday afternoon, he was handed a starting role when he was named in the first eleven of Brentford to help the team chase three points from the match against the matchday 16 opponent.
Starring against Wycombe Wanderers, Tariqe Fosu scored a brace to help his team cruised to a thumping 7-2 victory to merit the maximum points.
With his two goals for Brentford this weekend, Tariqe Fosu has now scored four times this season in Brentford colours.
He has featured in 18 matches in the English Championship and is expected to continue enjoying more minutes as a result of his top form.
?? Team of the Week time!— Sky Bet Championship (@SkyBetChamp) January 31, 2021
Powered by @WhoScored ratings!#EFL | #SkyBetChampionship | #TOTW pic.twitter.com/3aJbc0xK9s
