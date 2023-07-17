Black Stars would have been better if Otto Addo continued as head coach - Team Manager

Otto Addo stepped down as Black Stars coach after Ghana's elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Ameenu Shadow, the team manager of Ghana’s national team, the Black Stars, says the team would have been better if Otto Addo continued as head coach.

The Borussia Dortmund assistant coach stepped aside after Ghana was kicked out at the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



According to Shardow, the Otto Addo made mistakes at the tournament held in November and December 2022 and would have corrected them to make the team more competitive.



“We would have been better if Otto Addo stayed as Black Stars coach. I have always said it that Otto Addo made mistakes at the World Cup because he hadn’t been there before.

“Otto Addo is someone who learns on the job and Ghana would have been better if he had continued with his job as Black Stars head coach”, he told 3Sports.



Chris Hughton has since replaced him after serving as technical advisor at the World Cup.



The Black Stars have won one game and drew the two other games he had been in charge of since March 2023.