Blame JJ Rawlings for Ghana's failure to win trophies - Ex-Black Stars goalkeeper Joe Carr

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Joe Carr

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Joe Carr has blamed late Ghana president Jerry John Rawlings for the country's failure to win a trophy for over four decades.

Speaking with Dan Kweku Yeboah, the former Asante Kotoko shot-stopper said the ex-players who won trophies for the nation habour pain in their heart due to Rawlings' failure to fulfill his promise to the 1982 squad.



"I always say this Rawlings is the cause of the sorry state of Ghana Football. Black Stars failing to win trophies, Rawlings should partly be blamed. He didn't fulfill his promise so we still have that pain in our hearts," he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV.



He said not getting a reward from his servers for the nations is of his regrets.



"Yeah, if after winning the trophy they had given everyone a pesewa then we would have done something better with it but they didn't give us anything."



According to Joe Carr, after Ghana won the 1982 AFCON, Rawlings invited the team to the barracks and told them, he has to meet the cabinet before rewarding them. But the reward never came.



The Black Stars last won their major trophy in 1982, when they defeated Libya to win their fourth title.

