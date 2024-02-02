Blow for Arsenal as Thomas Partey suffers injury setback - Mikel Arteta confirms

Thomas Partey

Arsenal head coach, Mikel Arteta, has confirmed that Thomas Partey has picked up yet another injury and will miss the game against Liverpool.

He revealed that the Ghanaian sustained a recurring injury a few days after recovering from a muscle injury.



Arteta could not confirm how long Partey will be side-lined after suffering a new injury.



“With Thomas unfortunately we had a little setback a few days ago. He’s not going to be available in the squad.



“We don’t know if it’s a few days or weeks. He felt something in a very similar area & he wasn’t able to train the last few days.”



The Black Stars' midfielder resumed full training on January 12, which was his first team training since October 2023.

He was expected to make his return against Nottingham Forest but was left out of the squad for the game that Arsenal eventually won 2-1.



He hasn't played for Arsenal since coming from the bench to create the match-winning goal against Manchester City on October 8, 2023.



Thomas Partey has played just four games for Arsenal in the 2023/2024 Premier League season.



EE/EK