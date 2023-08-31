Blow for Ghana as Eddie Nketiah receives first England call-up

Eddie Nketiah

Ghana target, Eddie Nketiah, has been named in England's squad for their upcoming 2024 Euro qualifiers.

Nketiah is one of four Arsenal players who were called up by Gareth Southgate for the first international break of the 2023/2024 season.



Aaron Ramsdale, Declan Rice, and Bukayo Saka are the other three players who were invited for England's games against Ukraine in the Euro qualifiers and a friendly against Scotland.



Eddie Nketiah has been on Ghana's radar for a long while and is believed to have had talks with the Ghana Football Association over a nationality switch.



The English-born Ghanaian was said to be open to a switch to Ghana. He secured his Ghanaian passport in the process but it turns out the talks proved futile following his call-up to the Three Lions.



The former England U-21 would still be able to switch nationality for Ghana unless he makes three appearances for England.



He is now set for his senior debut when England face Ukraine in their first game of the break on 9 September 2023.

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)



Defenders: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)



Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Al-Ettifaq), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (Arsenal)



Forwards: Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur), Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Callum Wilson (Newcastle United)



