Boakye-Yiadom makes first league appearance for Red Star Belgrade in 1-0 win

Richmond Boakye Yiadom was on target for his side

Ghana forward Richmond Boakye-Yiadom played his first game of the season for Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade against Proleter in matchday five of the Serbian Super League.

The Black Stars striker had been out of action since February due to injury and lost his position to Comorian striker El Fardou Ben.



With the arrival of new coach Dejan Stankovic, the former Juventus striker fought to retain his place in the starting line up.



Boakye Yiadom came on as a substitute for El Fardou Ben as Red Star Belgrade secured a slim win over Proleter to confirm their lead on top of the table.

The game ended 1-0 in favour of the defending league champions.



Richmond Boakye-Yiadom last season campaign for Red Star Belgrade was beleaguered by injuries and the top striker must stay fit in order to keep his place in the team.

