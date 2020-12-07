Boakye-Yiadom scores the winning goal for Red Star Belgrade against Zlatibor

Black Stars striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom

Black Stars striker, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom scored the only goal on Sunday afternoon to hand his Red Star Belgrade side a narrow 1-0 win against Zlatibor in the Serbian Super Liga.

The Black Stars asset had been missing in action for most parts of the season as a result of injuries and fitness issues.



Now feeling good and back to full fitness, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom was called into action today to help his team fight for 3 points on Matchday 17 of the Serbian top-flight league.

The prolific striker displayed good form and opened the scoring for Red Star Belgrade after 18 minutes in the first half.



With no goals in the remainder of the match, the Ghana asset and his teammates have delightfully cruised to a 1-0 win over Zlatibor to worthily bag all 3 points.