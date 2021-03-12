Bofoakwa Board Chairman confirms multiple offers for striker Welbeck Takyi

Board Chairman of Bofoakwa, Yaw Boateng Gyan

Board Chairman of Division One League side, Yaw Boateng Gyan has confirmed receiving multiple of offers from Ghana Premier League clubs for their striker Welbeck Takyi in the ongoing transfer window.

The youngster has been outstanding for his club having scored nine goals in 11 appearances in the ongoing campaign.



Welbeck has been on the radar of several Ghana Premier League clubs following his impressive run of form.



But according to Yaw Boateng Gyan they are not ready to sell the player to any team at the moment.



“We are not going to sale our striker to Asante Kotoko. Kotoko has decided to sell Kwame Poku which they have raked a lot of money and they have approached us with something small for ours”. He told Happy FM.



“We have received letters from other teams but we want to stay focus and qualify for the Premier League.

The former Black Stars management committee member emphasized the player will not be sold to Asante Kotoko who has made an approach for the player after rejecting a loan offer from them for Andrews Appau.



“What is worrying that we sold our defender Andrew Appau to Kotoko and requested that they should loan him to us they said no even though the player was not getting playtime."



“They expect us to sell our player to them. We will never do any business with them."



He also proposed that this is the time they should allow a traditional team like Bofoakwa to also qualify for the Ghana Premier League.



“We must also encourage the traditional clubs to also qualify for the league. Look what Great Olympics is doing in the league this season”.