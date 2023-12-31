Bofoakwa Tano coach John Eduafo bemoans defensive errors in defeat to Asante Kotoko

Bofoakwa Tano tactician John Eduafo

Bofoakwa Tano tactician John Eduafo has lamented his outfit's defensive lapses in their defeat against Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors prevailed in the final game of the first half of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign after inflicting a 2-0 win over the returnees on Saturday.



Steve Mukwala's brilliant brace propelled the Porcupine Warriors to the second spot on the league table.



Speaking after the game, John Eduafo said, “We didn’t perform well, we lost the game. We couldn’t play the way we wanted and couldn’t defend well. Two cheap goals, we gave it to them to score. Defensive errors are one of those things that happened in the game, we lost” he told StarTimes.

Bofoakwa Tano continues to struggle, failing to secure a win in their last six games.



The defeat places them in the 14th position on the league table, with 17 points after the conclusion of the week 17 fixture.