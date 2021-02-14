Bofoakwa Tano striker Takyi Welbeck celebrates maiden Black Stars call-up with goal

Takyi Welbeck has been called into the Black Stars

Ghanaian striker Takyi Welbeck celebrated his first Black Stars call-up by scoring for his side, Bofoakwa Tano in the National Division One League.

The striker was part of a 32-man Ghana squad called up by Coach Charles Akonnor, for the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month.



Ghana will play against South Africa before taking on Sao Tome and Principe.



Welbeck Takyi responded by scoring the opener for his side against Kintampo FC.

He opened the scoring inside 12 minutes to give his side confidence to proceed further and ensure a 2-0 win.



The goal was his 8th goal of the season after 7 matches played.



He will together with the rest of the invited national team players report for camping in Accra on Monday, February 15.