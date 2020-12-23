Books and Boots, MS Soccer to fete children at Apirede

Chief of Apirede, Nana Saforo Okuampah III

Source: Book and Boots Foundation

The Chief of Apirede in the Eastern region of Ghana, will once again this year lead a big Christmas treat for the children of his town.

The event which is spearheaded by Books & Boots in collaboration with partners, namely; MS Soccer, One Ghana, Cypress Ghana and Active Mind Reading Club, will be trekking up the Eastern region hills on Sunday 27th December 2020 for a special Christmas Feast with the Children.



The short journey is approximately an hour and a half from Accra to the serene mountainous town of Apirede.



A coordinator for Books & Boots, Nana Poku Amankwah explained that over the years, along with volunteers and partners, the Special Christmas Feast with the Children has become a unique and special tradition.



"It originally started with the organisation of a soccer gala among the youth of the village, followed by various fun activities initiated by the Chief himself. These include poetry recitals/reading, contemporary and traditional dancing competitions, face painting and so forth".



The highlight of the activities is when Santa Claus (Father Christmas) along with the Chief of Apirede share gifts among the children before a grand feast.

This year, due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, some aspects of the celebration would be scaled down in compliance with Covid-19 protocols.



However, it is precisely because of Covid-19 that the Sanitation and Hygiene theme becomes even more significant.



The Chief of Apirede Nana Saforo Okuampah III will use the occasion to have a brief talk with the kids and educate them about how to be good young citizens by strictly following the health and safety rules of Covid-19.



The Chief has stressed the importance that children are never too young to be Ambassadors of Hygiene & Sanitation from home, school and their communities.



"This is the best time to impart knowledge and education about personal hygiene as well as environmental sanitation so that our children also have a positive impact in the fight against Covid-19 at home, in communities and when they eventually return to school".

In 2019, an American citizen played the role of Father (Mr Jerry Teeler) Christmas came all the way from the United States, raised funds and shared gifts for over 200 children who had never seen Santa Claus in real life.



In addition to food, drinks and assortment of treats, there would also be distribution of toys and clothing items.



Your support towards this beautiful initiative by One Ghana, Books & Boots and other partners, would be wonderfully appreciated.

