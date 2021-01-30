Boost for Hearts of Oak’s derby clash with Olympics as star man returns from injury

Sat, 30 Jan 2021 Source: ghanasportsonline.com
Accra Hearts of Oak have been handed a big boost with the return of midfielder Mamane Lawali.
The Phobians have been without the Nigerien International for some time now due to injury.
Lawali stepped in perfectly after star man Emmanuel Nettey sustained an injury, however the 24-year-old was sidelined midway.
He is now back and in contention for this weekend’s League match against Great Olympics having trained with his teammates.
Meanwhile Emmanuel Nettey who also suffered an injury against former Club Inter Allies has joined group training.
