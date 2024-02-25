Bordeaux star 'placed in induced coma' after sustaining horrific head injury during a game

Former Major League Soccer star Alberth Elis

Former Major League Soccer star Alberth Elis has reportedly been placed in an induced coma after a clash of heads while playing for Bordeaux.

According to reports in France, Elis was involved in a sickening head collision with Donatien Gomes less than a minute into Bordeaux's fixture against Guingamp in Ligue 2. The encounter was paused for eight minutes and players on both sides were visibly upset by the incident. While the former Houston Dynamo ace was stretchered off and regained consciousness in the stadium, he was placed into an induced coma en route to the hospital, per France Bleu.



Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has sent a message of support to Elis on Instagram, writing: "All my positive thoughts go to you Alberth Elis." Bordeaux went on to win the game 1-0, with manager Albert Riera dedicating the victory to his stricken star.

Elis is an experienced Honduras international with 64 caps, and he has made 60 appearances in total for Bordeaux, scoring 15 goals. He played 101 times for Houston during his time in the US.



Bordeaux are awaiting Elis' test results and one would have to think that the majority of their thoughts are focused on the winger. They next play on Saturday, against Rodez, and are currently 13th in Ligue 2.