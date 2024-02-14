Borteyman Sports Complex to be converted to University of Sport for Dev't after African Games - Sports Minister

The Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has disclosed that the government intends to turn the Borteyman Sports Complex into the University of Sport for Development.

While highlighting the benefits of the state-of-the-art sports facility, he asserted that it will serve as a centre of excellence, nurturing budding talents and hosting international competitions.



"The construction of state-of-the-art sports facilities in the country not only provides a platform for athletic excellence but also contributes to the overall infrastructure development, leaving a legacy for generations to come. After Accra 2023, these facilities will serve as centres of excellence, nurturing budding talents, and providing a platform for international competitions," he said during the commissioning of the Sports Complex on February 13, 2024.



He added that the facility aligns with the government's long-term vision of having a University of Sport for Development.



"This infrastructural investment also aligns with the government’s long-term vision of transforming the entire infrastructure here at Borteyman into a University of Sport for Development."



The Borteyman Sports Complex has four domes, including a 500-seater temporary dome for handball, a 1,000-seater aquatic complex, a 1,000-seater multipurpose sports hall, and a 1,000-seater tennis centre.

The Sports Complex will host seven competitions including table tennis, handball, tennis, volleyball, swimming, badminton, and the triathlon during the 13 African Games hosted in Ghana.



The African Games will start on March 8 and end on March 23, 2024.



Wacth full speech of Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif







EE/EK