Borussia Dortmund in advance talks to sign Kudus Mohammed - Reports

Kudus Mohammed 4556989 908968.jfif Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed

Wed, 7 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

German giant, Borussia Dortmund are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed.

According to German newspaper BILD, Dortmund are in advance talks with Kudus to lure the player to the Bundesliga.

BILD further suggests that Dortmund are considering a 20 million euros offer for the Ghanaian midfielder.

Mohammed Kudus after his impressive outing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup has popped up on the radar of some Premier League and La Liga clubs.

Despite Ghana's early exit from the competition, Kudus was the standout performer in the team, scoring two goals and assisting one.

Reports claim, Chelsea, Everton, Tottenham, and Barcelona are all interested and could make a formal approach in the winter transfer.

EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
