Bossman Obuor of Kenpong Academy steps up recovery from injury

Highly-rated Ghanaian prodigy, Bossman Obour has made a giant step towards full fitness as he has commenced gym work.

The Kenpong Football Academy star has made significant steps towards returning to action with the resumption of gym activities.



An exclusive video sighted by GhanaWeb captures the national Under-17 star busily raising some metals as he nears full fitness.



Bossman Obour’s impending return is huge for Kenpong Football Academy and the Black Starlets as he is a key player for both teams.



It will be recalled that in September of this year, Bossman Obour underwent an operation that was paid for by the owner of the club, Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong).



General Secretary of FIFA Mrs Fatma Samoura wished Bossman Obuor a speedy recovery during his rehabilitation session at the Transform Specialist Medical Center in Dubai.

Watch the gym session below











